Zurich Golf Classic Kicks Off Today

- April 24-30, 2017
- Location
- TPC Louisiana
- 11001 Lapalco Blvd,
- Avondale, LA 70094
- Schedule of Events
- Tickets
- "Watch golf like a pro. Everyone plays with a Single Ticket, good any day of the week. Follow your favorite golfer. Jam to the beat of local New Orleans artists. Feast on po-boys, crawfish, beignets and more. And fans 17 and under are admitted FREE" - ZurichGolfClassic.com
- Single-Day Grounds Pass: $25.00
- Weekly Badge: $75.00
- Click here for more ticket options.
- Call 504-342-300 to purchase tickets.
- Benefits the Fore!Kids Foundation
Click here for more information about the Zurich Golf Classic.