Watch bumbling burglar fall through store’s ceiling twice

NEW ORLEANS – A bumbling would-be burglar lowered himself down a rope through the ceiling of a clothing store, but only managed to set off the store’s alarm before fleeing through a door.

The robbery occurred on April 17 in a store in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man can be seen making a hard landing inside the store despite his attempt to use the rope to slow his descent.

He then appears to panic as the alarm goes off, trying desperately to climb back up into the ceiling.

At one point, the man does manage to scramble up a shelving unit near where he made his entrance, but he soon falls through the drop ceiling again.

Eventually, the robber gives up and makes a break for it through an exit located on the ground floor.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call any Sixth District Detective at (504) 821-2222.