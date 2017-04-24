× Terrytown woman missing for two days found dead after child’s cries alarm neighbor

TERRYTOWN La. – A woman who hadn’t been seen for two days was found lying in a pool of her own blood in her apartment after a neighbor heard the woman’s four-year-old son crying.

The concerned neighbor contacted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 a.m. after knocking on the door of the unidentified woman’s apartment in the 2100 block of Empire Place and receiving no response, according to JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd.

Responding officers found the woman lying on the floor, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was last seen on Saturday, April 22. The four-year-old child was not harmed, according to Boyd.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.