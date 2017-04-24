Pup News: Meet Tails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tails is a male, 3-year-old Yorkie that is up for adoption at the Louisiana SPCA. He was found as a stray by a good Samaritan last week. Tails appears to know sit and may already be potty trained. He's a very chill guy that prefers his people to toys and treats.

Normally his fee would be 150 dollars, but during Doggie Dollar Discount Days until the end of April, adopters will be able to draw an adoption fee from a basket, with fees ranging from 50-70 dollars. Whatever they pick is what they pay!

