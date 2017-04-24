× One statue down, four more to go as the monumental controversy continues

NEW ORLEANS – Construction crews worked under the guise of night early Monday morning to remove Liberty Place monument.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu addressed the media, standing by the city’s controversial decision to remove what he calls monuments to the “lost cause of the confederacy.”

“Of the four that we will move, this statue is perhaps the most blatant affront to the values that make America and New Orleans strong today. We will no longer allow the confederacy to literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of our city,” says Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“Personally, I question whether that has added value because the statues help to remind you of a period where your nation was divided. Those wounds I hope would have healed since then, but apparently they have not,” says New Orleans visitor Donellis Browne.

Regardless of where you stand on this issue the Jefferson Davis monument is one of three remaining monuments that will be torn down, just like the Liberty Place monument. The city is not revealing the date and time, due to safety concerns.

“I think it’s ludicrous. I think it’s just the typical amoral administration wanting to do a sneak play around them. They need to be put somewhere where they will be respected and can still be open to the public to see,” says New Orleans resident Frank Burnett.

Confederate General Robert E Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard are two additional statues that will be removed.

Landrieu says he wants the entire city to remember “all of history” and not just the “lost cause” ideology that became prevalent in the south after the Civil War.