Music lovers rejoice: Offbeat’s Jazz Fest Bible is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The first weekend of Jazz Fest is on the way, and if you want to know your way around, the free Jazz Fest Bible from Offbeat Magazine is a must-have.

It's got performance schedules, insider tips, and so much more.

In a city that stands shoulders above most with incredible music, Offbeat Magazine has been the biggest champion of the New Orleans sound for decades.

"The way it was started is that we try to impress upon not only local people but people from outside this area how important the music is to the culture," Offbeat publisher and founder Jan Ramsey said. "It's sort of ironic because the people who are outside of New Orleans appreciate the music a lot more than the people who live here."

The once-a-year Jazz Fest Bible, on stands now across the city, is, for Ramsey, both a source of pride and true to the mission of Offbeat.

Advertisement

"It's really nice when I'm at Jazz Fest, and I'm tolling around and I see somebody actually reading it, reading the magazine and and knowing their interested in what we've put out there," Ramsey said. "We try to be thorough and and try to give people their due because that's what we're all about really."