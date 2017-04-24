× Man shot in leg outside of Kenner pool hall

KENNER – A man was shot in the leg outside of a pool hall in Kenner after an early-morning fight escalated dramatically.

The 40-year-old victim told police he got into a fight with another patron inside of Lucky Cue at 2711 Roosevelt Boulevard around 3:00 a.m. on April 23, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The man went outside and began to walk away from the pool hall when a man wearing a dark colored shirt and dark pants came out of the bar and shot him in the left calf.

The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he was treated and released, according to the KPD.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser asks anyone who has information concerning this shooting to contact the Kenner Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 712-2252 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.