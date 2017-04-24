Major Bourbon Street overhaul under way

NEW ORLEANS — Construction began today on a major infrastructure overhaul on Bourbon Street.

The 100 block of Bourbon Street is closed to traffic. That’s from Canal Street to Iberville Street.

After crews are done with the 100 block, they’ll move on to the 300 block, then go back to the 200 block and 400 blocks after that.

The project is supposed to be finished

Workers will be replacing the old pavement on Bourbon Street, along with some of the water, sewerage and drainage lines. Entergy will also be replacing gas lines and underground electrical equipment.

Each block closure is expected to last 75 days, and there are eight blocks getting an overhaul.

The city estimates that the project will be complete by December.

Pedestrians will still have access to the sidewalks.