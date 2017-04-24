× Jalapeno-flavored chips recalled over Salmonella fear

Frito-Lay is recalling two jalapeño-flavored potato chip products over fears of Salmonella contamination.

The voluntary recall of jalapeno flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips is due to the potential presence of the bacteria in the seasoning, the company said.

The chips affected by the recall were distributed to retail stores and vending machines and have a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or prior.

Packets of those chips contained in multipacks with a “use by” date of June 20 or prior printed on the multipack package are also being recalled. Other flavors in the multipacks are unaffected by the recall, Frito-Lay said.

In a statement posted on the FDA’s website, Frito-Lay said one of its suppliers had recalled a seasoning blend that included potentially contaminated jalapeño powder.

While no Salmonella had been found in Frito-Lay’s supply, the company said it was recalling the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

What is Salmonella?

Salmonellosis, the infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella, is one of the most frequently reported foodborne illnesses in the United States, with an estimated 1 million salmonella cases occurring annually.

Approximately 380 people die each year due to Salmonella, according to the CDC.

People become infected by eating foods contaminated with animal feces. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. Most people experience symptoms within eight to 72 hours after contaminated food is ingested.

Infections usually resolve in three to seven days, and mild cases often do not require professional treatment. More severe cases require antibiotics.

Salmonella infections can be life-threatening especially for young children, pregnant women and their fetuses, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. The Salmonella infection can spread from the intestines to the blood stream and cause death if not treated early.