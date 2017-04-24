Hot, cold, and spicy all over – the Watermelon Jalapeño Sno-ball

NEW ORLEANS - Jalapeños on a sno-ball? It took some real out-of-the-cup thinking to put something so hot on top of something so cold and sweet - but boy does it work.
The jalapeño sno-ball is the brainchild of Neesa at the Imperial Woodpecker sno-ball stand.
“I love mixing flavors [putting] contradicting flavors together,” she said.
Like a chemist in the lab, Neesa came up with a crazy combination - watermelon and jalapeño, created in her own contradicting flavor mind.
It’s like a friend and an enemy coming together in the same snow-ball.
The result is hard to describe, so you’ll just have to head on over to Imperial Sno-balls and try one for yourself!
29.951066 -90.071532