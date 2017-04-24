City of New Orleans takes down Liberty Monument in the early morning hours

New Orleans, La.- The city of New Orleans began the process of removing confederate monuments from across the city when work crews started to dismantle the Battle of Liberty Place monument on Iberville Street, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Members of the Mayor’s staff, protesters, and police were all on hand as workers began the removal process…

According to the city, the statue, one of four the City intends to move to a place where they can be put in historical context, was originally erected to honor members of the “Crescent City White League” who fought against the racially integrated City of New Orleans police and state militia.

Other monuments slated for eventual removal include the Robert E. Lee statue at Lee Circle; the Jefferson Davis statue on Jefferson Davis Parkway; and the P.G.T. Beauregard equestrian statue on Esplanade Avenue at the entrance to City Park.