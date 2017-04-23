The Ogden’s ‘Sippin’ in Seersucker’ fundraiser showcases Southern fashion amid tasteful cocktails

NEW ORLEANS – The Ogden Museum of Southern Art hosted their annual Sippin’ in Seersucker event Saturday. It was a chance for the community to don their best seersucker and enjoy an evening of Southern cuisine, cocktails, fashion and raffles.

The event was held at The Shops at Canal Place where Little Freddie King and Aurora Nealand and The Royal Roses performed.

Vendors representing some of New Orleans best restaurants participated: Nirvana Indian Cuisine, Aunt Sally’s Praline and Banana Blossom, to name a few.

The event was from 6pm-9pm and cost $55 for Museum members at the door and $75 for non-members.