The 8th annual PINCHAPALOOZA has special meaning this year

BUCKTOWN-- Just in time for Louisiana Crawfish Awareness Month, Deanie’s seafood restaurant presents its 8th-annual Pinch A Palooza festival & crawfish eating contest.

"Not only is this our 8th consecutive year, it's also the 35th anniversary of when I acquired the restaurant, and crawfish month!" said Barbara Chifici.

Pinch A Palooza 2017 will feature performances by seven bands—including Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, Vince Vance & The Valiants and Rockin’ Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters—and the 8th-annual Pinch A Palooza Crawfish Eating Contest. This year’s event also will introduce the Pinch A Palooza Kids Crawfish Eating Contest for crawfish lovers age 6 to 12 to compete for the title of Pinch A Palooza 2017 Junior Crawfish Eating Champion.

The free outdoor seafood festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sun., April 23 at Deanie’s Seafood’s original restaurant and seafood market in Bucktown, 1713 Lake Ave. A portion of the proceeds from Pinch A Palooza will benefit the Louisiana Organ Donor Procurement Agency (LOPA), which will be on site to register donors. Admission is free. Information is available at Pinchapalooza.com. The event will be emceed by Vance. Information is available at Pinchapalooza.com.

“Each year, we look forward to celebrating Louisiana food, music and sense of community with our family friendly crawfish celebration, Pinch A Palooza,” said Chifici, proprietor of Deanie’s Seafood Restaurants and Seafood Market. “This year is especially exciting, as we are also celebrating our 35th year as owner/operator of Deanie’s and the restaurant and market’s 56th year of operations in Bucktown.”



Deanie’s Bucktown Philanthropic Trust Contributes to Local Groups

Pinch A Palooza is a crawfish celebration and party during “Louisiana Crawfish Awareness Month” and a philanthropic event that helps raise awareness and support of local charitable organizations through Deanie’s Seafood’s Bucktown Philanthropic Trust.

Pinch A Palooza 2017 will support the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agencyduring National Donate Life Month, a public awareness campaign to educate and encourage individuals to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.



Deanie’s Pinch A Palooza Festival Now in its Eighth Year

Deanie’s Seafood Restaurants & Seafood Market introduced Pinch A Palooza in 2010 in celebration of Louisiana crawfish and New Orleans music and culture. Typically held at the start of New Orleans’ festival season the weekend between French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Deanie’s Seafood’s Pinch A Palooza fest draws nearly 5,000 people to the the fishing village of Bucktown to get their crawfish fix during the peak of Crawfish Season, which runs from February through June.



April is Louisiana Crawfish Awareness Month

Deanie’s Seafood—one of the first restaurants in the Greater New Orleans region to serve boiled seafood—sought a resolution to raise awareness about the importance of the crawfish industry, recognize the fishermen of Louisiana and celebrate Louisiana’s Cajun French heritage. The resolution naming April “Louisiana Crawfish Awareness Month” was sponsored by former La. State Rep. Nick Lorusso and signed and enrolled on April 15, 2015.

“Crawfish and seafood have a strong economic and cultural role in the lives of Louisianans, and this role is typified by family owned restaurants in Louisiana, such as Deanie's Seafood Restaurants and Seafood Market, where Louisiana's culture of strong family and community ties combines with culinary heritage and traditions,” the resolution reads. Read the full resolution here.



ABOUT DEANIE’S SEAFOOD

Deanie’s Seafood Restaurants and Market have been known for serving hearty portions of the best boiled, broiled and fried seafood in New Orleans prepared in our signature Creole seasonings for more than 50 years. Deanie's Seafood was the first restaurant and seafood market in the Greater New Orleans region to have earned Louisiana Wild Seafood Certification from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in 2014.

Since 2010, Deanie’s has delivered its outdoor crawfish and music festival, Pinch A Palooza, at its location in Bucktown. The 8th-annual Pinch A Palooza Festival and Crawfish Eating Contest takes place Sun., April 23 and features performances by Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw & The Cute Guys, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters, Vince Vance & The Valiants and The Sheik with Resurrection.