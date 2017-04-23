Mandeville police officer killed after falling from ladder

FOLSOM, La. — A 28-year veteran of the Mandeville Police Department died Sunday (April 23) in an off-duty incident at a home near Folsom.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, Lt. Minton “Vaughn” Whitehead was trimming trees at a home off of Tantela Ranch Road just before 11:30 a.m. when he feel about 20 feet from an extension ladder.

He was airlifted to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond and later pronounced dead.

Whitehead, 64, had been with the Mandeville Police Deparment since 1989. He has served the past several years as a supervisor for the investigations division.

“Vaughn was more than an employee, he was family. We are a relatively small, close-knit department,” Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said. “Vaughn was respected and well-liked by all the men and women of this department and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Vaughn’s family during this tragic time.”