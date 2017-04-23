× Audubon Zoo will be closed to revamp elephant fountain

NEW ORLEANS — The Cooper Plaza Fountain at the Audubon Zoo is getting a makeover.

Fencing recently went up and the fountain water was drained in preparation for several months of construction.

Expect new elephant sculptures, improved lighting, a geyser-type fountain and smaller water jets that can be programmed for seasonal displays.

The construction is set to begin on Monday, April 24. To accommodate the construction around Cooper Plaza, the zoo will be closed on April 24th. Audubon Zoo will reopen on Tuesday, April 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the project, click HERE.