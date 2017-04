× Two lanes of I-10 to close on eastbound High Rise

NEW ORLEANS – Two lanes of Interstate 10 at the High Rise will close next week for bridge work.

The center and left lanes of the eastbound span will close every night from Sunday, April 23 to Thursday, April 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The two lanes will close each day between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., while one lane will remain open at all times, according to the DOTD.

Chef Menteur Highway can be used as an alternative route.