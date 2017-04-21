× Three men robbed, one shot on I-10 over Spillway

LULING, La. – The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men who robbed and shot a group of stranded motorists on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on April 21, according to SCPSO spokesman Capt. Pat Yoes.

Three men were standing next to their stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway when a green Pontiac stopped next to the stalled vehicle.

The driver approached and initially offered help, Yoes said.

Two more men then got out of the Pontiac, one of which was armed with a handgun.

When the three men from the Pontiac demanded money from the stranded men, a struggle for the gun ensued, according to Yoes.

After firing the gun into the air, the trio of robbers again demanded money, and the three men from the stalled vehicle complied.

As the Pontiac was about to drive away, one of the men inside fired several shots, striking one of the stranded men twice.

The gunshot victim was transported to a hospital in New Orleans where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Yoes said.

If anyone believes they know the identity of the suspects, may have possibly witnessed the incident, or has any information pertaining to the Pontiac sedan is urged to contact Detective Jody Weems of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-1135 or contact (985)783-6807.