NOPD looking for teen missing from Odyssey House

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing juvenile who left Odyssey House without permission.

Thirteen-year-old Antonio Richard left Odyssey House on foot around 9:40 a.m. this morning, according to the NOPD.

Richard is not from the New Orleans area and is unfamiliar with the city.

Richard is described as standing about 4’7” and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black basketball shorts and blue and gray tennis shoes. He was also last seen in possession of a black mesh laundry bag containing his belongings.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Antonio Richard is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.