New Orleans Air Show Returns This Weekend

- April 22-23, 2017
- Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans
- 400 Russell Dr.,
- Belle Chasse, LA 70037
- *****General public will not be allowed to enter through the main gate.
- *****Public will enter at designated gates on Barriere Road and Hwy 23 just past main entrance of Base.
- Open to the public
- Gates open at 8am
- Free admission and parking
- *****Due to security levels, coolers and large backpacks will not be permitted. All guests will be screened before entering the show area.
- *****Please DO NOT bring or operate any type of drone at or in the vicinity of the NASJRB New Orleans Air Show.
Click here for more information about the New Orleans Air Show.