McDonald's wants you to have coffee with a cop this Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD wants to buy you a cup of coffee.

The Coffee with Cops program is returning to six McDonald’s locations across the city the morning of April 22.

Neighborhood patrol officers will be at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m offering a free cup of coffee to anyone who wants to sit down to chat:

3025 Elysian Fields Ave.

1918 N. Broad Street

2757 Canal Street

3443 S. Carrollton Ave.

711 Canal Street

2856 S. Claiborne Ave.

The program, which began in June 2016, is a public-private partnership designed to open lines of communication between residents and the police who patrol their neighborhoods.

McDonald’s owner and operator Chris Bardell will also award a $750 scholarship to the “Officer of the Month” for April that can be used to participate in police training and leadership programs, according to the NOPD.