Man shot in shoulder while driving on I-10

NEW ORLEANS – A man driving along Interstate 10 in New Orleans East was shot in the shoulder this morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on I-10 West near the Bullard Avenue Exit, according to the NOPD.

The condition of the man who was shot has not been released.

