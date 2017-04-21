× Dexter Allen sentenced to life in prison without parole

GRETNA – The man convicted of shooting and killing a father and son in their Metairie living room in 2015 will spend the rest of his life in jail without parole.

Nineteen-year-old Dexter Allen was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in October of last year and faced a sentence of life in prison either with or without the possibility of parole, according to Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr.

Twenty-fourth Judicial District Court Judge Raymond Steib handed down his decision today denying Allen the possibility of parole after hearing testimony from the family of the victims.

Allen broke into the home of 56-year-old David Pence after driving to Metairie in a stolen SUV on April 22, 2015.

Initially entering the house to steal a purse on the kitchen counter, Allen shot David Pence as he slept in a recliner in his living room and then shot his 25-year-old son Nicholas Pence as he rushed into the living room after hearing the first shot.

“At no time has this court seen Mr. Allen show any emotion other than anger,”Judge Steib said. “There has been no remorse.”

Allen’s former girlfriend, Haraquon Degruy, 20, of New Orleans, is charged with two counts of being a principal to second-degree murder and 19 counts of simple burglary. Her trial is set for May in Judge Steib’s court.