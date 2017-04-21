× Cookin’ with Nino: Oven “Fried” Catfish

Oven “Fried” Catfish

Makes 6 Servings

Save calories and fat by oven frying instead of frying in oil.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds catfish filets

1/2 cup, whole-grain yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black peper

1/2 cup fat free milk

Best Choice Canola oil spray

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with olive oil.

Mix cornmeal and spices in a dish and pour milk into a separate bowl. Dip catfish into milk and liberally coat fish with spices and place onto baking sheet. When all fish are coated, spray once more with olive oil and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

Serve with steamed green beans.

Nutrition Facts: 221 Calories; 9 g Total Fat (3 g saturated fat); 67 mg Cholesterol; 67 mg Sodium; 389 mg Potassium, 10 g Carbohydrate (1 g friber, 0 g sugar); 24 g protein