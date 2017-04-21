7 arrested on 1 street in Hammond; meth, counterfeit cash, guns confiscated

HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people on the same street for drug, counterfeit money, and gun charges this week.

Five people were arrested in a home on Blanch Lane when officers served a search warrant around 6:00 p.m. on April 18.

Two men who were at another house on the residential street at the time were also swept up in the wave of arrests when officers determined one was wanted on outstanding warrants and the other was carrying drugs.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nadia McKinney, 31-year-old Brandon Perrin, 39-year-old Montrey Collins, 30-year-old Clarence Hoyt, and 25-year-old Mary Oneal were all arrested at the same Blanch Lane home, according to the TPSO.

Methamphetamine, several digital weighing scales, drug paraphernalia, prescription narcotics, counterfeit currency, and firearms were all found at the residence.

After the initial search warrant and arrests, officers obtained a second search warrant for another house on Blanch Lane.

Forty-one-year-old Jeffery Pierre and 41-year-old Kerry Landry were both arrested at the second location, Pierre for outstanding warrants and Landry for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule 2 controlled dangerous substance, and a parole violation, according to the TPSO.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hammond Police Department coordinated with the TPSO on the arrests.