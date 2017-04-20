You could own a step stool that matches the Twist set!

NEW ORLEANS – Fans of our colorful News with a Twist set should head to the Aquarium of the Americas this Saturday for the 6th annual “Step Up for Children Gala, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. A baker’s dozen of wooden step stools decorated by various artists will be auctioned off as part of the fun, including one painted by Simon of New Orleans, the man responsible for our whimsical studio.

Last year the gala raised $70,000 for the Jefferson Children’s Advocacy Center, an organization dedicated to helping child abuse victims and their families. The Center is a safe haven where children can receive all kinds of services after an allegation of abuse has been made — including forensic interviews, counseling and medical referrals. Since 1991, it has helped more than 6,000 children, and strives to do whatever possible to aid in the investigation, treatment and prosecution of child abuse cases.

Local TV stations were invited to participate and our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, partnered with Simon to add to the lineup representing WGNO. Becky Fos is another artist who donated her time and talent to this worthy cause. Mardi Gras World, and the art studio Artsy Fartsy Nola are also part of the philanthropic mission — along with several other local organizations, companies and celebrities.

Tickets to the event are $75 for general admission; patron level tickets are $125 and include entrance to the exclusive 7-8 p.m. Patron Party. Door prizes, a silent auction and music by KARMA! are highlights. All proceeds benefit Jefferson CAC. Click here to get your tickets.

Bidding for all the step stools (except the one by Fos) is by silent auction, and starts at $75.