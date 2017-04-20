Would you eat it? Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Do you have leftover Easter candy? I know the staff at WGNO does! So why not turn it into a tasty treat. Test Kitchen Taylor fried up some Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps for LBJ and Susy to try - and they didn't disappoint! The recipe is from Oh Bite It food blog.

Have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor to try? Send it to twist@wgno.com!

Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps

Ingredients:

16 Peeps

1 can Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls (8 count)

Powdered Sugar for dusting

Oil for frying

Directions:

Cut each Cinnamon Roll in half

Roll out each half gently using a dash of flour if necessary

Place one peep in the center and work that Cinnamon Roll dough around it until it’s sealed completely

Fry them up one at a time in the oil, Just until the dough is golden on both sides.

Top withy powdered sugar

Enjoy!