Would you eat it? Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps

Do you have leftover Easter candy? I know the staff at WGNO does! So why not turn it into a tasty treat. Test Kitchen Taylor fried up some Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps for LBJ and Susy to try - and they didn't disappoint! The recipe is from Oh Bite It food blog.
Cinnamon Roll Fried Peeps
Ingredients:
16 Peeps
1 can Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls (8 count)
Powdered Sugar for dusting
Oil for frying
Directions:
Cut each Cinnamon Roll in half
Roll out each half gently using a dash of flour if necessary
Place one peep in the center and work that Cinnamon Roll dough around it until it’s sealed completely
Fry them up one at a time in the oil, Just until the dough is golden on both sides.
Top withy powdered sugar
Enjoy!