NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Orleans Parish Thursday (April 20).

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location in Orleans Parish from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists will experience minimal delays and should have the proper documentation available if requested, i.e., proof of insurance, driver’s license, etc.