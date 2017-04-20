× Saturday’s Brunch Fest NOLA to benefit Louisiana SPCA

NEW ORLEANS — If you like brunch food and day-drinking, Saturday’s Brunch Fest NOLA to benefit the Louisiana SPCA might be just the event for you.

It takes place Saturday (April 22) from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Crescent Park along the riverfront.

Brunch Fest NOLA will offer brunch-style cocktails and food from Apolline Restaurant, Velvet Cactus, House of Blues, The Bulldog, Cold Stone Creamery, Wakin’ Bakin’ and more.

Live music will be provided by Tuba Skinny, Secondhand Street Band, and Mother Tucker’s Drag Queen, Inc. starring Coca Mesa and a cast of 12.

The Adoptions Center at the Louisiana SPCA will be closed during Brunch Fest. Instead, all of the adoptable cats and dogs will be basking in the spring weather at Brunch Fest, looking for their human companion in the crowd.

Suzie the courthouse pup will also be on site, along with several breed rescue groups including Louisiana Italian Greyhound Rescue and Louisiana Boxer Rescue.

Admission to Brunch Fest NOLA is $5. No outside food or drinks. Pre-sale tickets can be bought in advance.

For more information about Brunch Fest NOLA, click here.