Saints release 2017 schedule, will play first game in Minnesota for Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS — It’s here!
The 2017 Saints schedule is out. Here’s what our boys in black and gold are up against this season:
Sept. 11: @Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Sept. 17: New England Patriots
Sept. 24: @Carolina Panthers
Oct. 1: @Miami Dolphins (in London)
Oct. 15: Detroit Lions
Oct. 22: @Green Bay Packers
Oct. 29: Chicago Bears
Nov. 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nov. 12: @Buffalo Bills
Nov. 19: Washington Redskins
Nov. 26: @Rams
Dec. 3: Carolina Panthers
Dec. 7: @Atlanta Falcons
Dec. 17: New York Jets
Dec. 24: Atlanta Falcons
Dec. 31: @Tampa Bay Buccaneers