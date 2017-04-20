× Saints release 2017 schedule, will play first game in Minnesota for Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS — It’s here!

The 2017 Saints schedule is out. Here’s what our boys in black and gold are up against this season:

Sept. 11: @Minnesota Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Sept. 17: New England Patriots

Sept. 24: @Carolina Panthers

Oct. 1: @Miami Dolphins (in London)

Oct. 15: Detroit Lions

Oct. 22: @Green Bay Packers

Oct. 29: Chicago Bears

Nov. 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 12: @Buffalo Bills

Nov. 19: Washington Redskins

Nov. 26: @Rams

Dec. 3: Carolina Panthers

Dec. 7: @Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 17: New York Jets

Dec. 24: Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 31: @Tampa Bay Buccaneers