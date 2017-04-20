NOLA Flavor with Vessel NOLA

Vessel NOLA
- Address
- 3835 Iberville St.
- New Orleans, LA 70119
- Phone
- 504-603-2775
- Email
- info@vesselnola.com
- Hours
- Dinner Hours
- Daily: 5:30pm - 10pm
- Snack Hours
- Daily: 4pm - 10pm
- Brunch Hours
- Sunday: 10:30am - 2pm
- Bar Hours
- Daily: 4pm - til
- Dinner Hours
- Menu
- vesselnola.com
*********
Spicy Garlic Dill Pickles
Ingredients:
- 11 lb pickling cucumbers
- 1 c champagne vinegar
- 1 c seasoned rice wine vinegar
- 22 bay leaves
- 50 g black peppercorns
- 10 g star anise
- 20 g coriander
- 5 g allspice
- 5 g cloves
- 10 g yellow mustard
- 10 g brown mustard
- 1.5 c salt
- 2 oz fresh dill
- 2 heads garlic
- 2 onions
- 1 lb fresno chilis
Instructions:
- Salt cucumbers overnight.
- Simmer liquids and spices (not the dill) for 30 minutes, cool.
- Sanitize all tools and cambros.
- Julienne the onions.
- Half the chilis.
- Remove core from garlic cloves.
- Layer vegetables and dill in cambro.
- Pour cooled liquid with spices over the vegetables. Place another cambro on top and weigh it down to submerge the vegetables.
- Allow to sit at room temperature for 2 or 3 weeks. Portion and vacuum seal.