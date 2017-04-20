× Mother, daughter reported missing; baby may be in danger

NEW ORLEANS – A woman and her infant daughter are missing, and the NOPD believes the baby girl may be in danger.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kayla Shealy was last seen in the 1200 block of Pauline Street at 5 p.m. on April 19 with her five-month-old daughter Kaydence Shealy.

Kayla Shealy is reportedly a drug user, and the person who reported the pair missing said the baby may be in danger, according to the NOPD.

If you have any information about Kayla and Kaydence Shealy’s whereabouts please contact Detective Qualyndrea Jones or any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050.