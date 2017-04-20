French police officer killed, Champs-Elysées in Paris closed, CNN affiliate says

One police officer has been killed in a shooting in Paris on Thursday and the attacker has been “taken down,” according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

BFMTV also reports another police officer was seriously injured and an unidentified man was hit by “cross-fire” in the the Champs-Elysées area. BFMTV has not specified if the unidentified man was the attacker or a bystander.

BFMTV reported earlier that two policemen were seriously injured.

The Champs-Elysées has been closed and authorities are telling people to avoid the area. Video showed the normally busy avenue, one of the most famous streets in the world, empty of residents and tourists but teeming with security officers at 9:30 p.m.

French police tweeted, “Police intervention underway in the area of the #ChampsElysees avoid the sector and follow the instructions of the police forces.”

CNN’s Paris bureau is witnessing a large police operation in the area.

The shooting comes three days before French general elections and Paris was already in a state of heightened alert.