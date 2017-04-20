Ever wonder why they’re called ‘The Blue Angels’? It’s a story that ends with cheers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLE CHASSE, La - Here they come flying in from Heaven.

They're the Blue Angels.

They're landing in Louisiana for the New Orleans Air Show. All you need to know about the show is on the show's website. The show is free and open to public this Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood was on the tarmac to welcome the team flying in from Pensacola, Florida and to ask the question, "so why do they call you 'The Blue Angels'?"

The Blue Angels are actually part of the Navy. They've been performing from their stage in the sky since 1946.

They're as much a part of America as apple pie and the Fourth of July. When these angels fly their planes, the top speed is 1,500 miles per hour. And the price tag on these planes? Are you ready for a little sticker shock?

A Blue Angel's plane costs $28 million. And that's each.