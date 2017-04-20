× Chalmette man arrested with stolen handgun, heroin, crack cocaine

CHALMETTE – A Chalmette man was busted with three ounces of heroin, 45.3 grams of crack cocaine, and a stolen handgun.

Members of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the New Orleans Police Department coordinated on the arrest of 33-year-old Chris Wells.

The St. Bernard SWAT team led the team that converged on Wells’ home in the 400 block of Liberaux Street in the early morning hours of April 18, according to the SBPSO.

A 9mm handgun that had been reported stolen in Texas was recovered along with the crack and heroin.

Among other things, Wells was booked with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and parole violation for a distribution of marijuana and heroin charge in Orleans Parish.

Ashli Martin, a 32-year-old female, was also arrested in connection with the investigation and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, and other charges.

Wells was transported to Orleans Parish for booking, while Martin remained in St. Bernard Parish, according to the SBPSO.