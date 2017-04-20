× 2 arrested after meth deal at Pumpkin Center weigh station

HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say has been buying meth in the Baton Rouge area to sell in Tangipahoa Parish.

On April 5, members of the TPSO and the Drug Enforcement Administration tracked 43-year-old Roger Hammond Jr. to the Baton Rouge area, where he purchased about two ounces of methamphetamine.

Hammond met 50-year-old Charlotte White at a weigh in station along Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center and sold her the meth, according to the TPSO.

Shortly after the transaction, TPSO and DEA agents swooped in on Hammond and White separately.

Hammond and White were both arrested on federal narcotics charges by the DEA and are being held without bond.

Hammond was also charged with multiple traffic violations and an outstanding Domestic Violence warrant, according to the TPSO.