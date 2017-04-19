× Renovations under way at historic Algiers courthouse

NEW ORLEANS — The historic Algiers courthouse is one of the oldest courthouses still in use.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other officials gathered at the historic building Wednesday (April 19) to celebrate renovations.

It was built in 1896, and it’s due for a touch-up.

Renovations will cost a little more than a million dollars.

The work is projected to be finished by the fall.

FEMA is covering the cost of the renovations, officials said.

It’s all part of a larger series of improvements on the West Bank that’s been going on since 2010.