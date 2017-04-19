Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Top 10 Reasons to Choose NOLA Hearing:

Reason #10: The best patients are informed ones.

As Dr. Duthu has learned over the course of her career in the hearing industry, you have to be ready to get hearing aids. Often it takes information and time to come to terms with needing help. At NOLA Hearing, we are committed to giving you as much of both as needed.

Reason #9: Our diagnostic exam results are nearly as unique as a fingerprint and allow us to best fit your needs.

Through our comprehensive tests, we are able to pinpoint your hearing problem and using this information, we can recommend the best options for you and your lifestyle.

Reason #8: State of the art hearing aids will optimize your ability of hear.

Here at NOLA Hearing, we work with many manufacturers so that we can be on the fore front of all emerging technology. When we have the option, so do you. Dr. Melissa Webb Duthu also participates in training seminars on new instruments so that she can answer any questions that you may have.

Reason #7: We service and repair all hearing instruments.

Whether you are one of our patients or not, we will be happy to service and repair your hearing aid(s) in office, if possible. If we are unable to adequately fix the problem, we will be glad to send them off to the manufacturer to be repaired and adjust them when you return. In the extreme case that we cannot adjust the hearing aid(s) or obtain the software in a timely manner, we will gladly provide you with information for someone that can help you.

Reason #6: We utilize the information obtained through the hearing test to customize your settings.

While obtaining her degree, Dr. Duthu was extensively trained in translating friendly conversation with her patients, a few key questions and the results from the diagnostic exam into a diagnosis complete with the recommendation of the proper hearing instrument for your particular needs.

Reason #5: Extensive options available and a knowledgeable audiologist are ALWAYS available to help you get what you need.

Dr. Duthu will NOT force you into anything. It is her philosophy that she should thoroughly explain your results and options, answer any questions that you may have and provide research materials, along with any websites or phone numbers that you require to make an informed decision about your hearing instrument(s). We, at NOLA Hearing, recognize that everyone moves at their own pace and while some people come to their appointments ready to purchase, this is not how everyone works.

Reason #4: NOLA Hearing is owned and operated by a long-time resident of Metairie.

Although Dr. Duthu now resides in St. Rose, she grew up and spent most of her life in Metairie. She attended John Curtis Christian School and remains active in this community. It was very important for her to open her business here in Metairie and give back to the area that was so responsible for her happy childhood.

Reason #3: Unlimited adjustments for the life of the instrument(s) keep everything running like clockwork.

Along with the price of the hearing aid(s) comes unlimited in-office service and cleanings for the life of the instrument(s) and a manufacturer’s warranty. This means that if you need your instrument(s) cleaned, checked, adjusted or repaired, all you have to do is call NOLA Hearing and make an appointment at your earliest convenience and we will be happy to take care of you.

Reason #2: Melissa Webb Duthu is a Doctor of Audiology and has been working in the hearing industry for 8 years, so she is someone that you can rely on.

Trust is a big part of this industry and Dr. Duthu is dedicated to providing the best possible care to each of her patients. She frequently goes above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that her patients feel special and have everything that they need.

Reason #1: We are here for and because of our patients and truly enjoy our jobs!

If not for our patients, NOLA Hearing would not exist. It is because of a need in this community and our love of helping people that we strive to provide the best customer service possible.

