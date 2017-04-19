Witness recalls ‘baps’ and ‘booms’ in bizarre account of Will Smith’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Witness Michael Burnside took the stand in a bizarre retelling of the alleged events that's led to Will Smiths death last April.

On the witness stand, Burnside said he heard two guns fired the night former Saints player Will Smith was shot and killed and his wife Raquel shot and injured in a road rage incident.

Burnside says he spent four years in the military and says while he is familiar with firearms, but he claims he is in no way a firearms expert.

Under oath, Burnside informed the judge he examined the different sounds he heard that evening and equates those sounds to "baps" and "booms.”

The "booms" came from a much larger weapon, he claims.

It's now up to the court to decide the validity of Burnside's testimony. Burnside used several expletives to describe what he claims to have heard that night.

He also admits to being hazy when it comes to exact dates and times.

Cardell Hayes, the man who shot and killed Smith, is up for sentencing Wednesday.