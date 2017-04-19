New on NETFLIX! ‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez salsas into ‘Carmen Sandiego’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD - Gina Rodriguez is a star.

She's the star of "Jane th Virgin" on The CW Network.

Now, Gina is headed to NETFLIX and the new animated series "Carmen Sandiego".

Gina gives voice and her voice to the main character.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood traveled to Hollywood when Gina was about to start her second season in "Jane the Virgin".

Wild Bill chats with the all the stars of the hit show on the The CW Network.

In New Orleans, you can watch "Jane the Virgin on NOLA 38 - The CW.

Gina used to be a professional salsa teacher. So, of course, on the stage of Hollywood, Wild Bill just had to flash back to give the Gina, the teacher, a new dancing student.