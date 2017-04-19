Mother of four dies after complaining of migraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mother of four died earlier this month after complaining of a migraine, WCNC reported.

On April 1 – just days before her 42nd birthday –Lee Broadway told her husband that she was suffering from a severe migraine.

Lee was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte and died two days later from complications of what ended up being a brain aneurysm.

“We never once thought we’d never see her again you know,” her husband, Eric, told WCNC. The couple met when they were in middle school.

Eric told People their youngest child, 8-year-old Adrien, is still having trouble processing his mother’s death.

“We’re still in shock,” he told People. “Especially for the kids. They’re all grieving in their own ways.”

Since Lee’s death, friends and family have raised more than $36,000 to pay for uncovered medical bills to come via GoFundMe.