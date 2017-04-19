Missing man last seen at Airbnb in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD needs the public’s assistance in locating a man reported missing from Decatur Street.

Gerald “Terry” Smith, 69, was last seen by family members about 10:15 p.m. Monday (April 17) inside their Airbnb rental in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

The family woke up Tuesday and found Smith was missing. They haven’t seen or heard from him since. When the family awakened at 8 a.m. on April 18, 2017, Smith was missing from the residence and they have been unable to locate him.

Smith is described as being 6’1” tall and weighing 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lavender shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue veteran’s hat. The family reported that Smith suffers from a number of medical issues.

If you have any information about Gerald “Terry” Smith’s whereabouts please contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080.