× Get the Skinny In the Kitchen with Swerve: Low-Carb Gluten-Free Coffee Cake!

Coffee cake is a delicious solution for weekend breakfast or brunch, but a morning meal filled with loads of sugar isn’t exactly the best way to start our day. So if you’re craving a sweet morning treat that’s also good for you, you’ll want to try this low carb, gluten-free coffee cake by Maria Emmerich that’s truly guilt-free, nutritious, and delicious!

If you are pressed for time in the morning, you can prepare the batter, filling, and glazes a day or two ahead. Pour the batter and filling into the pan and place the pan in the refrigerator. Then all you have to do morning-of is bake and glaze – and your home will be filled with the wonderful aroma of browned butter and cinnamon!

Sour Cream Coffee Cake – Low Carb, GF

Makes 18 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients:



Cake Batter

1 cup coconut flour, or 4 cups blanched almond flour

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter or coconut oil, softened

1½ cups Swerve confectioners-style sweetener

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

8 large eggs (4 eggs if using almond flour)

1½ cups sour cream

Cinnamon Filling

½ cup Swerve confectioners-style sweetener

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) melted unsalted butter or coconut oil

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Browned Butter Glaze

¾ cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter or coconut oil

¼ cup Swerve confectioners-style sweetener

Instructions:

Advertisement

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-cup Bundt pan.

To make the batter, stir together the coconut flour, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a medium-sized bowl; set aside. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the softened butter, sweetener, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating for at least 1 minute after each addition. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the sour cream. Pour half of the batter into the prepared pan.

To make the cinnamon filling, place the sweetener, melted butter, cinnamon, and vanilla in a small bowl and stir well to combine. Pour the filling evenly over the batter in the pan, using a knife to swirl it into the batter. Pour the rest of the batter into the pan.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn it out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the browned butter glaze: Place the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat and cook, whisking constantly, until brown (but not black!) flecks appear. Keep heating and whisking; the butter will froth up and then settle down. Remove the pan from the heat. (If using coconut oil, simply heat the oil in the pan until melted).

Advertisement

Per serving: 290 calories, 28 grams fat, 23 grams saturated fat (primarily plant-based fats when use coconut oil), 170 mg sodium, 26 grams carbohydrate (1.9 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 5 grams protein.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD