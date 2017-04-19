Gentilly triple shooting leaves one woman dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A triple shooting in Gentilly left a 60-year-old woman dead last night.

The shooting occurred just after 9:15 p.m. on April 18 in the 2200 block of Athis Street, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found two women, age 60 and 38, lying on the ground in front of a house, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside the house.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman and the man were brought to a hospital for treatment, according to the NOPD.

Initial reports by the NOPD indicate the 60-year-old woman and the 38-year-old woman were walking up to the front door of the house when an unidentified man approached with a gun and started shooting.

Homicide Detective Barrett Morton is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.