DEA, St. Bernard deputies raid Chalmette pharmacy

CHALMETTE, La. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Chalmette pharmacy.

According to the DEA, investigators have been at Wilkinson Family Pharmacy since early Wednesday morning serving a warrant in a prescription drug investigation.

Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

Details are scarce, but a DEA spokesperson said officials will release more information when the U.S. Attorney’s Office unseals documents related to the case.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the pharmacy is under investigation for an unusually high number of opiate prescriptions.