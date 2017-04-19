× Crews remove over 50,000 pounds of trash from St. Tammany roads in one month

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Work crews removed 241 tires and filled nearly 2,500 bags with trash and debris from 133 miles of roadway across St. Tammany in the month of March.

All told, 305 St. Tammany Parish Litter Abatement crews and Keep St. Tammany Beautiful workers collected 52,090 pounds of trash, according to St. Tammany Parish spokesman Ronnie Simpson.

“Our Litter Abatement team, part of the Department of Environmental Services, Keep St. Tammany Beautiful and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, have taken the resources available to us at a low cost to taxpayers, and made an astounding impact, in such a short time, upon the entire community,” St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister said. “The residents of St. Tammany spoke up about the litter problem, and we listened and took further action. The results speak for themselves. As we continue to address this ongoing issue, we hope that our residents will join us in this fight to put an end to litter.”

A Community Service Crew made up of litter violators and people convicted of DWI convicts and misdemeanor offenders also participated in the cleanup effort.

“We are utilizing trusty labor in a positive way that directly impacts our quality of life here in our Parish,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This, in turn, keeps the cost of this program at a minimum expense to our taxpayers.”