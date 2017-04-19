× Bill O’Reilly out at Fox News

NEW YORK — Bill O’Reilly is done at Fox News, its parent company 21st Century Fox said Wednesday.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” the company said in a statement.

As CNNMoney has previously reported, there had been a split between Rupert Murdoch, the company’s patriarch, and his sons James and Lachlan, with James advocating for O’Reilly’s ouster. Lachlan was previously said to be in the middle. Sherman said Tuesday that Lachlan has “leaned more in his brother James’s direction” in recent days.

All of this is a reaction to a New York Times story about the settlement payments that O’Reilly, Fox and 21st Century Fox paid to women who accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment and verbal abuse.

Last week 21st Century Fox confirmed that an outside law firm was investigating allegations against O’Reilly.