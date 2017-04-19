× Arrest made in weekend Northshore shooting death

FOLSOM, La. — A woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a shooting death in Folsom Friday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Friday evening (April 14) to reports of a shooting in the 11000 block of Tantella Ranch Road in Folsom.

The victim, 27-year-old Cody Couch, was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

Two women were at the scene when deputies arrived. One was Couch’s fiancée and the other was 32-year-old Margaret Stockstill of Franklinton.

Stockstill admitted to shooting Couch with her handgun and claimed self-defense.

Stockstill shot Couch once in the lower abdomen during an argument.

Investigators determined that Couch’s shooting was not justified.

“If you are going to take the life of another human being, it needs to be justified,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “That was not the case in this particular instance. It is very unfortunate that this happened, and it all could have easily been prevented. Tempers flared and someone lost their life because of it.”

Stockstill was arrested late Wednesday afternoon and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of manslaughter.