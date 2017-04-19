× Amber Alert issued for missing Atlanta girl who may be in Louisiana

ATLANTA – Police in Atlanta have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl who may have been taken across state lines.

Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen with 32-year-old Armando Aguilar on April 18, the same day a felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Aguilar.

Aguilar is believed to be driving a 2009 white Ford Econoline with license plate Q-F-D-5-8-5-4, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Aguilar has heavy scarring along the right side of his chin, and the name “Ashley” tattooed across the middle of his chest. He also has four large stars tattooed above the name and three large stars below it.

The Atlanta Police Department believes the child is in extreme danger and could be in Louisiana now.

If you have seen the listed vehicle, child, or suspect, call 9-1-1 immediately or call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 817-2379.