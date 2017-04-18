Would you eat it? Coffee-Mate French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

French Toast with a twist! Thanks to John Saunders for the recipe.

Ingredients:

One egg

1/4 cup of milk

One piece of toasted bread

Two teaspoons of margarine or butter

One tablespoon of your favorite flavor of Coffee-Mate

Directions:

Spread toasted bread with margarine or butter.

Mix up egg and milk, then add half a tablespoon of Coffee Mate with egg and milk.

Soak bread in mixture. Sprinkle remaining Coffee Mate on top of the bread before cooking.

Cook in a non-stick pan over medium heat until brown.

Tip: If you're not worried about the calories, top with a crumble of your favorite cookie! John likes Vanilla Oreos, snickerdoodles or white chocolate cookies.