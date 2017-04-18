Would you eat it? Coffee-Mate French Toast

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
French Toast with a twist! Thanks to John Saunders for the recipe.
Ingredients:
One egg
1/4 cup of milk
One piece of toasted bread
Two teaspoons of margarine or butter
One tablespoon of your favorite flavor of Coffee-Mate
Directions:
Spread toasted bread with margarine or butter.
Mix up egg and milk, then add half a tablespoon of Coffee Mate with egg and milk.
Soak bread in mixture. Sprinkle remaining Coffee Mate on top of the bread before cooking.
Cook in a non-stick pan over medium heat until brown.
Tip: If you're not worried about the calories, top with a crumble of your favorite cookie! John likes Vanilla Oreos, snickerdoodles or white chocolate cookies.