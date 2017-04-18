Want to buy a poem? The ‘Poet for Hire’ turns your life into a page of literature

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - In the middle of the day, in the middle of the street, a New Orleans poet is now for hire.

All you have to do is give Benjamin Aleshire an idea and about ten minutes and he'll create a custom-made poem just for you. Or just for anybody you'd like a custom-made poem written for.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is watching Benjamin as he bikes to work and sets up on Royal Street near St. Peter.

Benjamin works mostly on weekends.

That's when he bangs out his beauties. Bangs out means he types them. Yes, on a typewriter from the sixties.